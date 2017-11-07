Gray chilly afternoon shower/flakes this evening

We’ve seen a chilly Tuesday across western Mass with highs late this morning hitting middle and upper 40s. Our cloudy skies continue tonight and as low pressure passes to our south, the chance for wet weather will continue as well. So far, most have not seen any rain reach the ground due to dry air winning the battle, but some light, cold rain is possible through midnight with some wet snowflakes in the mix-especially in the hill towns and Berkshires.

Clouds will gradually decrease early Wednesday morning, allowing temps to drop into the lower and middle 30s. We turn sunny quickly and stay that way through Wednesday afternoon. Temps will get a few degrees warmer with highs hitting 50 in the lower valley. High pressure will give us another nice, seasonable day Thursday, then an Arctic cold front will approach by Thursday night.

Some patchy clouds and a rain or snow shower, sprinkles or flurries are possible as a cold front moves through western Mass Thursday night. A gusty northwest wind will usher in the coldest air of the season behind the front and we will see temps go from 40s to 20s by dawn. Wind chills Friday look to be in the teens and low 20s for much of the day and our high temperature will be in the low to mid 30s! Temps Friday night may be record-breaking as we approach 10 degrees.

Saturday remains cold and dry for Veterans Day with a lighter, but still very chilly breeze. We get back to the teens Saturday night and by Sunday, we should return to the low to mid 40s as our next system rolls in. Clouds increase early Sunday morning and look cloudy and chilly much of the day. Wet weather is looking possible with our next low sometime Sunday evening into Monday morning. Rain is looking most likely, but again some high elevation snowflakes may be possible.

