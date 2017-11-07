Many see their first snowflakes of the season in western Mass

Many saw their 1st snowflakes of the season Tuesday night! Numerous reports of a rain/snow mix to a coating-1/2" of snow reported in the Berkshires and hill towns. Several locations in the valley also saw at least some wet snow mixing in with rain.

Wet weather is ending and skies will gradually clear through early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid 30s for many, so there could be a few slick spots on roadways across higher elevations around dawn.

We turn sunny quickly and stay that way through Wednesday afternoon. Temps will get a few degrees warmer with highs hitting 50 in the lower valley. High pressure will give us another nice, seasonable day Thursday, then an Arctic cold front will approach by Thursday night.

Some patchy clouds and a rain or snow shower, sprinkles or flurries are possible as a cold front moves through western Mass Thursday night. A gusty northwest wind will usher in the coldest air of the season behind the front and we will see temps go from 40s to 20s by dawn. Wind chills Friday look to be in the teens and low 20s for much of the day and our high temperature will be in the low to mid 30s! Temps Friday night may be record-breaking as we approach 10 degrees.

Saturday remains cold and dry for Veterans Day with a lighter, but still very chilly breeze. We get back to the teens Saturday night and by Sunday, we should return to the low to mid 40s as our next system rolls in. Clouds increase early Sunday morning and look cloudy and chilly much of the day. Wet weather is looking possible with our next low sometime Sunday evening into Monday morning. Rain is looking most likely, but again some high elevation snowflakes may be possible.

