More seasonable today, showers/flakes this evening

It's a brighter but much cooler start this morning as high pressure move into the area, giving us a dry and seasonably chilly election day in western Mass. As you head to the polls be sure to have the thicker jacket. Temperatures will only reach into the middle and upper 40s this afternoon. Morning sun will give way to clouds as an area of low pressure passes to our south. The moisture shield with this system will reach into western Mass this evening with even some wet snow mixing in if the precipitation comes down hard enough! Anything that falls will be on the lighter side however there could be scattered coatings in the higher terrain with even some flakes mixing in, in the valley. Precipitation moves out around midnight as skies clear. Watch out for a few icy spots tomorrow morning.

High pressure returns for tomorrow and Thursday, keeping us dry and seasonable. High clouds drift in Thursday ahead of an approaching front and vigorous upper level disturbance. The front will come through western Mass late Thursday night with some clouds and a stray rain or snow shower-with those chances being best in the Berkshires.

We turn windy and bitterly cold Friday as strong low pressure to our north exits and strong high pressure to our west builds in. Temperatures will have fallen to the upper 20s by Friday morning and afternoon highs will only make it into the middle 30s-and with the wind, it will feel like teens and 20s much of the day! Abundant sunshine is expected. We stay frigid Friday night and get with lows falling into the teens with a continued breeze. Saturday will be another sunny, cold day with highs in the upper 30s. With lighter wind it will feel more comfortable in the afternoon.

Another system arrives on Sunday with increasing clouds. We could see a few rain and snow showers during the afternoon with temperatures near 40.

