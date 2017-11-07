All clear given at Springfield residence following gas leak

A residence in Springfield had to be evacuated early this morning following reports of a gas leak.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said the leak happened at 756 Belmont Avenue around 4:57 a.m.

Leger said the gas company upon arrival discovered a faulty furnace and it had leaked Carbon Monoxide.

"415 parts-per-million of Carbon Dioxide was found inside the building," Leger said.

Leger added that the all clear was given to the building around 6:30 this morning.

Nobody was injured.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

