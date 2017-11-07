Election Day 2017

It is Election Day in many places across the country and this includes western Mass.

Below is what you need to know before you hit the polls.

AGAWAM

Agawam will also elect a new mayor today. Either William Sapelli, the former superintendent, or City Council President James Cichetti.

The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city also has one question on the ballot: whether or not to change the process of filling a school committee vacancy.

Those who answer yes, agree to changing the current procedure. those who choose no, vote to keep the current town charter provision.

EASTHAMPTON

Either City Councilor Joy Winnie or local attorney Nicole LaChapelle will be elected as the new mayor of Easthampton.

There is no early voting for municipal elections, according to the city.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

GREENFIELD

Voters in Greenfield will face two non-binding ballot questions in today’s election.

Should Greenfield adopt any authorized local option tax on the sale of recreational marijuana?

And the second: Should Greenfield allow the sale of flavored tobacco products to adults 21 and over?

Polls are open at 7 a.m. and they close at 8 p.m.

HOLYOKE

Some changes are in store for the city. This will be the first times mayoral candidates have 4-year terms.

Current mayor Alex Morse will go head to head with Jason Ferreira.

Mayor Morse is looking to secure his 4th term in office, his first began in 2012 at just 22-years-old, the youngest mayor in the history of Holyoke.

City Council at large seats have also been reduced from 8 to 6 and a total of 10 candidates are running.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

NORTHAMPTON

In Northampton the incumbent, David Narkewicz, will face John Riley for the position of mayor.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

