Water main break closes stretch of road in Greenfield

A water main break in Greenfield has closed a section of roadway, according to police.

Police said that Route 2 westbound, from Adams Road to Bernardston Road, is closed due to the break.

Right now police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

Police said they're expecting it to be repaired and the roadway to reopen around 10 a.m.

