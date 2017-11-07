All-clear issued after reports of armed suspect on Texas Christian University campus

Texas Christian University has issued an all-clear after reports of an armed suspect on campus.

TCU Alert - All clear. Resume normal activities. — TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017

There were multiple reports of an armed suspect on the campus of Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas early Tuesday morning. The University's official Twitter account asked everyone to seek shelter immediately.

TCU Alert - Armed person on campus. Seek safe shelter immediately. More updates to follow as available. — TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017

According to local news station CBS DFW, local police said two employees of a campus shuttle service got into an argument leading one employee to shoot at the other. One person has reportedly been hurt, and law enforcement is still searching for the suspect.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.