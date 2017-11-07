Reports: Armed person on Texas Christian University campus

There are multiple reports of an armed suspect on the campus of Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. The University's official Twitter account asks everyone to seek shelter immediately.
TCU Alert - Armed person on campus. Seek safe shelter immediately. More updates to follow as available.— TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017
This story is developing and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
