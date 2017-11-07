Reports: Armed person on Texas Christian University campus - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Reports: Armed person on Texas Christian University campus

By George DuMontier
There are multiple reports of an armed suspect on the campus of Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. The University's official Twitter account asks everyone to seek shelter immediately.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

