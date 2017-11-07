Springfield officer injured during foot chase

A police officer was injured following a foot chase Tuesday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 10 a.m. today, a security guard downtown spotted a suspect with a weapon and alerted police.

A foot chase ensued near the 1800 block of Main Street, during which the officer suffered what Walsh described as a "non-contact injury."

The officer was conscious when being transported to an area hospital.

The suspect is in custody. Investigators found that the suspect was carrying a BB gun.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved