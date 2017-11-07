Springfield police arrest murder suspect

Springfield police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of 29-year-old Rhakishon Pedraza.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said they arrested Davon Kelly-Griffin on murder charges Tuesday.

On the evening of September 8, Pedraza was found with multiple gunshot wounds on 700 Union Street near the Deberry Elementary School .

Pedraza was transported to the hospital from the scene and succumbed to his injuries the following morning.

His death marked the city's twelfth homicide in 2017.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and update with more information once it becomes available.

