Public Inspection File Contact Information - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Public Inspection File Contact Information

The Public Inspection File is an electronic database which contains station (WGGB-TV/WSHM-LD/EGGB-LD) information required by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

In Person: 

Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. (except holidays or during power outages) 

Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM/EGGB

1300 Liberty Street

Springfield, MA 01104

Online:

www.fcc.gov - Public Inspection Files

Find A Station (e.g., WGGB)

Station Contact    

Carol Moran

(413) 733-4040

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.