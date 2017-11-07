Public Inspection File Contact Information

The Public Inspection File is an electronic database which contains station (WGGB-TV/WSHM-LD/EGGB-LD) information required by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

In Person :

Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. (except holidays or during power outages)

Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM/EGGB

1300 Liberty Street

Springfield, MA 01104

Online :

www.fcc.gov - Public Inspection Files

Find A Station (e.g., WGGB)

Station Contact

Carol Moran

(413) 733-4040

