Public Inspection File Contact Information

The Public Inspection File is an electronic database which contains station (WGGB-TV/WSHM-LD/EGGB-LD) information required by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
In Person:
Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. (except holidays or during power outages)
Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM/EGGB
1300 Liberty Street
Springfield, MA 01104
Online:
www.fcc.gov - Public Inspection Files
Find A Station (e.g., WGGB)
Station Contact
Carol Moran
(413) 733-4040
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.