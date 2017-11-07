Greenfield man arrested on 6th OUI offense

A 57-year-old Greenfield man was arrested overnight and charged with his sixth OUI offense, according to police.

Greenfield police said an officer witnessed Robert Wasielewski drive through a stop sign at an intersection on Grove and Conway Street around 12:14 a.m.

The officer pulled Wasielewski over on Grove Street and determined Wasielewski was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Wasielewski was charged with failing to stop at a stop sign, OUI-Liquor fourth or greater offense, and having open containers of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Wasielewski’s is being held at the Franklin County House of Correction pending arraignment. His bail was set at $1,000.

