Agawam expected to have top voter turnout this year

It's Election Day in Massachusetts, and voters are casting their ballots across the Baystate.

Voter turnout inside the Phelps School in Agawam has been described as steady.

In Agawam, the mayor's race is wide open since incumbent Richard Cohen is not seeking re-election, although he is a candidate for city council.

Turnout so far has varied throughout the Pioneer Valley, but among the communities where turnout is expected to be better than most is Agawam.

Retired School Superintendent William Sapelli is being challenged by City Council President James Chichetti in the wide open mayor's race.

Many feel it's time for change and turnout is expected to go well.

"I think it's. Good time for change, we've had two mayors and I think getting new blood in there is always good for the community and that's what we're doing right now," said Agawam resident Rick Golas.

Voter turnout in surrounding communities is not expected to top Agawam' turnout.

"Things are steady so that's good. As far as a specific percentage I don't know exactly but I'm predicting between 45 to 55 percent somewhere in there," said City Clerk, Vincent Gioscia.

So far, there has been 30 percent voter turnout in Holyoke, 15 percent in West Springfield, 20 percent in Chicopee, and 10 percent predicted in Springfield.

Besides outgoing Mayor Richard Cohen running for city council so are former mayors Chris Johnson and Susan Dawson running for council in Agawam.

