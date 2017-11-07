Voters get early start on election day

Some voters wasted no time this morning, ignoring the cold and getting to the polls.

The earliest arriving just before 7 a.m. at their voting locations.

On election day, most cities and towns have at least 12 hours to vote. Some people go before work, others after, and plenty go in between.

However, for some voters in Holyoke, their ballots were filled in before the sun even came up.

"I like the cold weather, gets you up and moving, feel alive on a day like today," said Ray Ahgarn of Holyoke. The cold temps didn't stop Kerry Dumbaugh either. She lived in Washington, D.C. for nearly half a century.

Voting opened at 6:30 sharp in the nation's capital, so an 8 a.m. rise in western Massachusetts was a walk in the park.

"If you can get up early, it's just nice to get it out of the way and see what people are doing and make sure that you do vote," Dumbaugh added. That's the focal point for many supporters outside the Sullivan School in Holyoke today. They tried for hours to get the attention of as many motorists as possible, to convince others to vote if they hadn't because the results should be determined by those who vote, not by those who don't. "You can't complain about what's going on in the country or in the city if you don't vote," Ahgarn added.

Poll workers told Western Mass News that the school had a steady number of voters all morning long, approaching nearly 500 by noon time.

Dumbaugh, like others, won't hesitate to do it again next year. "It showed a level of enthusiasm I think that we found interesting and gratifying," Dumbaugh said.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.