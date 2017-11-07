Christmas tree season looking green for local farmers

The cold snap is welcome news to at least some people in our area. Local Christmas tree farmers are happy to see the temperatures dip.

It may sound a little crazy to talk about Christmas trees when we are still more than two and a half weeks out from Thanksgiving, but you can believe that's all local tree farmers are thinking about.

This year, Mother Nature is bringing them an early present, in the form of winter-like temperatures.

We went over the river and through the woods to the Silver Bell Farm, 135 acres tucked on the mountainside in Monson. This is land that's been in Michael Moore's family for generations.

"This season's actually been a really good growing season for Christmas trees," Moore added.

This is only the third year Moore has been in the cut-your-own business. Along with a farm store, Christmas shop, horse drawn sleigh rides, and Santa standing by, he's set aside about 10 acres here with a mix of newly planted trees to those ready to cut.

Moore told Western Mass News that his first couple of seasons were tough thanks to extreme drought.

"We lost half of our planting the last two previous seasons because of the drought. In comparison, this year, I planted 1,500 trees. I think I lost five, where I lost 1,500 over the two previous years," Moore explained.

With a wet spring and a warm summer, Moore said that this season, his trees experienced tremendous growth and now, with cold weather and flurries in the forecast, he said that will help these trees to do what they're supposed to do.

"They generally go dormant in the late fall. Once it starts getting cold, they go dormant to protect themselves from the harshness of the winters," Moore noted.

Once dormant, it's a perfect time for customers to come cutting.

"Once a tree is cut, the bottom seals up within a few hours. It's actually healing itself and protecting itself and that tree can last quite a while like that," Moore said.

However, a note to tuck away when you get your tree home.

"That's why you have to do that fresh cut before you put it the water inside your house because it will open the bottom of the tree back up and it can start sucking up the water again like its alive," Moore added.

Silver Bell Farm hopes that colder weather stays in the forecast. Not only is it good for the trees, but it's good for helping customers get in the holiday, tree-cutting spirit.

The Massachusetts Christmas Tree Association said that most cut-your-own farms open the day after Thanksgiving - Silver Bell Farm included.

