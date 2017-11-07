DA: 3 high school students killed in crash in West Brookfield

Three high school students have been killed in a rollover crash in West Brookfield, the Worcester District Attorney's Office confirms.

"Two boys and a girl, all students at Quaboag Regional High School were killed this afternoon in a single car crash on Douglas Road." This according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. and West Brookfield Police Chief C. Thomas O’Donnell.

"The teens were traveling south on Douglas Road about a quarter of a mile from Route 9 when their car left the road, hit a tree and rolled over," the Worcester DA's Office explained.

The crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. All 3 teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

Quaboag Regional Middle High School is located in Warren and serves students from both Warren and West Brookfield. Superintendent Brett Kustigian released the following statement: "The Quaboag Regional School District crisis team has been notified and we are currently coordinating an effort to support our students and our school community tomorrow." Kustigian says he's been in "constant" communication with both local and State Police. Grief counselors will be available Wednesday at Quaboag Regional High School. The cause of the crash is being investigated by West Brookfield Police, State Police and the Worcester District Attorney's Office. State Police from the Brookfield Barracks, West Brookfield Fire and Ambulance, and Warren Police and Fire all assisted on scene. Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story closely and as soon as new details come into our newsroom, we'll provide an update. Stay with Western Mass News starting at 10 p.m. on FOX6 & 11 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest details.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.