State Police: 3 people killed in crash in West Brookfield

Three people have been killed in a crash in West Brookfield on Douglas Road, State Police confirm.

David Procopio, representative for the Massachusetts State Police reports 3 confirmed fatalities in connection with this accident.

Sgt. Williams with the State Police Brookfield Barracks told Western Mass News that they were called to the scene at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Traffic is being diverted as emergency crews work the scene.

This is a single-motor vehicle crash.

No word when Douglas Rd. will be reopened. Further details on this situation have not been made immediately available.

