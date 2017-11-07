Students evacuated from Puerto Rico applying to local colleges

As evacuees from Puerto Rico settle in western Massachusetts, many are looking to continue their education while they are here.

In fact, college students who were displaced by Hurricane Maria are now applying for higher education programs around the area.

What happens when pursuing a dream gets interrupted? As millions of Puerto Ricans find refuge on mainland America, many begin to rebuild their lives.

"We are prepared for anyone that would like to enroll in the spring semester and beyond," said Louisa Davis-Freeman with Springfield Technical Community College.

For some students displaced from the island, that means finding their way back to class. Those enrolled in college programs or trade schools are now finding new opportunities.

Davis-Freeman helps applicants find their way.

"We will look at all their credits for transferability, help them get into a program here, help them file for financial aid, which is a very important piece for so many students," Davis-Freeman added.

College is expensive, but there are options.

"We do have a number of scholarships that are both external and internal from the college," Davis-Freeman noted.

.

Some universities are even offering scholarships specifically for those who evacuated.

There are many unique challenges for students, but schools said they do their best to help.

"We have a variety of other services - whether if they need housing assistance, food pantry, we have tutoring services," Davis-Freeman explained.

Families lost so much when Hurricane Maria, but many haven't lost their drive for success.

There is still time to apply in programs at the many schools across western Massachusetts.

Several other schools including American International College are accepting students who migrated to western Massachusetts.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.