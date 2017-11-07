How to prepare your heating system before the winter season

An early morning gas leak from a furnace forced Springfield residents out of their home on Tuesday.

As the temperatures continue to drop, the more you may be wondering what to do with your heating system in order to prevent a similar situation.

At the house on Belmont Avenue, fire crews discovered carbon monoxide levels were abnormally high at 415 parts per million.

That amount could be deadly after 3 hours of exposure.

Gary Woodruff, the Residential Manager at Hurley and David Home Comfort Services in Springfield told Western Mass News because you may not be able to see or smell leaking gas, means you could never know when something is going wrong.

"It's November and we're finally getting some cold days so we're going to start to see some people start to turn on their furnaces who have been holding out," Woodruff explained.

He said the steps homeowners can take to spot potential dangers is to examine your furnace, and look for things like rust and water spots, and to check the air filter.

"It's something that could go on for some time before it becomes noticeable as an emergency. so you could actually be getting sick from an improperly operating furnace before a carbon monoxide alarm would ever go off," said Woodruff.

Heating experts like Gary said that newer systems can actually save you thousands of dollars compared to the older ones and they're also safer.

"If you have a furnace that's 15 to 20 years old or more, it's probably an eighty percent efficient model. If it's older than that it may even be like a 66 percent efficient model," Woodruff noted.

Even with a new system, the dangers of a backed up ventilation pipe still apply to you and regular maintenance is necessary.

Gary recommends for your furnace or heating system to be inspected by a professional at least once a year.

