10 Towns in 10 Days: Agawam

We're on the road again visiting ten towns in ten days.

We're learning the best about these towns, the people, the community and the businesses. We're also donating $500 to a local charity in that town.

On Tuesday, our trip took us west of the river to Agawam.

At nearly 400 years old, Agawam has a deep history.

"We were settled in 1635, we predate Springfield by one year," said Marilyn Curry with the Agawam Historical Commission.

A few of Agawam's earliest homes and buildings are maintained by the Agawam Historical Commission and Agawam Historical Association. Both groups are charged with keeping the past alive for future generations.

"To know where we are and where we are going, we have to remember where we came from," Curry added.

One of the towns most famous residents is Anne Sullivan. After going blind at the age five, she received a formal education in New York City, later becoming a longtime teacher for that of Helen Keller.

A statue to her honor was built in Feeding Hills.

"There is so much about Agawam historically that people don't know about. It's just seen a lot of growth over the last 50 years," said David Cecchi with the Agawam Historical Commission.

Businesses big and small have moved to Agawam and now call it home. Six Flags New England is the largest seasonal employer in the area.

"We are very lucky to call Agawam our home. It's been an absolutely great relationship we've been able to have with the town, residents, and allowing us to not just provide thrills, but to give so much to a community that gives so much to us," said Six Flags New England spokesperson Jen McGrath.

Six Flags New England is gearing up for holiday in the park, opening for select weekends in November and December for the first time.

"That's huge for us, not only to provide thrills and happy memories, but to allow a lot of our staff to stay on longer. We kinda consider ourselves the rock in the ripple. What we do allows us to grow and become a better community and better Agawam for everyone," McGrath added.

For the last 31 years, EB's Restaurant has been serving up chicken to hungry customers.

"Agawam is a great community. I can't even tell you enough how much we appreciate their loyalty. We do a lot of business outside of Agawam, but unless you have that core family of Agawam resident, it's not going to work," said Ed Borgatti with EB's Restaurant.

EB's is known for its great food and service. Borgatti is especially proud of their "Give Back Mondays"

"We started this program in 2011 and we give back to any charity or organization. We give 10 percent of our gross every Monday. To date, we are over $50,000 that have given back. We are pretty proud of the program," Borgatti noted.

The community is also incredibly proud of their high school band, which has been around since 1929.

"It's a really great feeling. Band has been an integral part of the community for a long time now. It really became the heart and soul of Agawam back in 1955 when Darcy Davis took over. The fact that we still get to be part of football games, Agawam Day at The Big E, and parades around western Mass. It's something the students and I are very proud of," said Bill Hueglin with the Agawam H.S. Marching Band.

The band relies on school and town support for their support.

"Fundraising is really important. The school is really good about providing funding for the music program and everything, but because of how large the band program is and how extensive our performance schedule is," Hueglin added.

We wanted to help, so on behalf of Western Mass News, Big Y, and Diamond RV, $500 was donated to the band to continue all the great performances that they do for the community.

