Update on allegations at two Springfield schools

An investigation continues at two Springfield public schools. Two staff members have been removed while that investigation is underway.

Many parents have come forward with allegations of abuse at Springfield Public Day Elementary and Middle Schools.

Western Mass News was first to report this story last week and since then, we've received almost a dozen phone calls and messages from parents who have similar allegations of abuse.

Tonight, we heard more about what parents said their children tell them is allegedly happening.

"There's no excuse for this. It's not right." said Kristina Colon.

Colon is one of many parents who told Western Mass News that they've pulled their children out of school following allegations of abuse at Springfield Public Day Elementary School and Springfield Public Day Middle School.

Both schools are alternative schools for students who struggle to find success academically, socially, and/or emotionally at a traditional school.

"If I were to have done this to him, they'd be taking all my kids," Colon noted.

Colon's nine year son came home from Springfield Public Day Elementary School on Thursday with a pain in his wrist. Hospital records obtained by Western Mass News show that his wrist was fractured.

Colon said that her son told her he was put in a 'restraint hold' by a teacher.

"My son, he's very redirectable. He takes medications," Colon said

Colon told Western Mass News her son struggles with mental health, and that's why he attended the alternative school.

"Sometimes, he has to go to the 'mat room.' They have a mat room at the school. This is where the incident happened," Colon explained.

'Mat rooms' are traditionally rooms with padded walls and floors, used for children with behavior disorders to go into to calm down.

Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan could not comment on specifics regarding these 'mat rooms' at their day schools.

However, Colon said that her son was abused by a teacher in that room.

"I'm not sending him back to school until the teacher's removed," Colon added.

Cavaan told Western Mass News that the teacher in this alleged incident has been removed while an investigation is underway.

A second educator has also been removed from Springfield Public Day Middle School, following similar allegations from another parent.

We've obtained police reports for three separate alleged incidents, including this one, at each of these two schools.

Springfield Police told us they're all open cases with a detective assigned and these cases are also under investigation by the Department of Children and Families.

