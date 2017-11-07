South Hadley man pleads guilty to deadly 2016 crash

On Tuesday, Ryan Brunelle of South Hadley changed his plea to guilty in the vehicular homicide case that killed Thomas Flanagan last year.

Flanagan, a husband and father of two children, died after Brunelle's car crossed over the line on Route 116 in South Hadley.

Flanagan's family filled four rows in Hampshire County Superior Court. They held hands and some shed tears as Brunelle claimed responsibility and guilt in a crash that claimed Thomas' life in May 2016.

Brunelle plead guilty to vehicular homicide today in court. His attorney said that his client, who was 18 at the time, fell asleep behind the wheel on Route 116, crossed the line, and hit Thomas Flanagan head-on as Flanagan was delivering pizzas.

Authorities said that a blood test from Brunelle showed he had several drugs in his system which, the district attorney said, could have contributed the crash.



The emotional statements written by family members and read by the district attorney painted Thomas Flanagan as a hard working father of two.

His wife, Angel, said that this passing has taken so much from their family, discussing how his five year old son won't get to ride bikes or watch football with his father, how her three year old daughter won't get show her father what beautiful dancer she is.



After the change in plea, we spoke with Bridget Higgins, who worked with Tom at Family Pizza for several years and is related to his wife. She was the first to hear about the accident while working at the pizza shop.

"I can say it for myself and for my family that it's a huge part of it...Tom is here and it's a huge part of us is at peace with it," Higgins said.

Higgins told us what a compassionate and understanding person Flanagan was, and even the judge said that the agreement made between the district attorney and Brunelle's attorney was a merciful and kind act on behalf of Thomas Flanagan.

Under the agreement, Brunelle will serve a year in the house of corrections and later probation with several conditions that include wearing a GPS bracelet, staying sober, and losing his license for 15 years.

Brunelle's attorney said that at the end of the day, his client hopes to one day be able to speak to other people about what he has learned from abusing a controlled substance.

