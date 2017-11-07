Allegations of child abuse at Springfield day schools continue

An investigation continues to unfold at Springfield public schools.

Now, two staff members have been removed since Western Mass News first reported allegations of abuse at Springfield Public Day Elementary and Middle Schools.

Kristina Colon is one of many parents who told Western Mass News they've pulled their children out of that school system.

Both schools are alternative schools for students who struggle to find success academically, socially, and/or emotionally at a traditional school.

Colon's 9-year-old son came home from the elementary school on Thursday with a pain in his wrist.

Hospital records obtained by Western Mass News showed that his wrist was fractured. Colon said her son told her he was put in a 'restraint hold' by a teacher.



"If I were to have done this to him, they'd be taking all my kids," said Colon.



She said her son struggles with mental health, and that's why he attended the alternative school.

"Sometimes he has to go to the 'mat room.' They have a mat room at the school. This is where the incident happened," she noted.



'Mat rooms' are traditionally rooms with padded walls and floors, used for children with behavior disorders to go into to calm down.

A spokesperson for Springfield Public Schools could not comment on specifics regarding these 'mat rooms' at their day schools.

But Colon said her son was abused by a teacher in that room.



"I'm not sending him back to school until the teacher's removed," she noted.



A spokesperson for Springfield Public Schools told Western Mass News the teacher in this alleged incident has been removed while an investigation is underway.

A second educator has also been removed from Springfield Public Day Middle School, following similar allegations from another parent.

Western Mass News has obtained police reports for three separate alleged incidents, including this one, at each of these two schools.

Springfield police said they're all open cases with a detective assigned, and each case are also under investigation by the Department of Children and Families.

