Judge allows Pittsfield museum to sell Rockwell art

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts museum can move forward with its plan to sell 40 works of art, including two by Norman Rockwell.

A judge Tuesday denied bids by the plaintiffs and the state attorney general to stop the sale by the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield.

A lawsuit that includes Rockwell's three sons as plaintiffs alleges the museum contracted with Sotheby's for a public auction of the works before it announced its plans publicly. A second lawsuit claims the museum breached its contract with members by exceeding the terms of its charter when it decided to remove the art.

Attorney General Maura Healey last week urged the court to halt the sale, saying her office hadn't finished investigating. Her office says it's reviewing Tuesday's decision.

The sale is set to begin Nov. 13.

