Thousands without power in Wilbraham

Thousands of customers are without power in Wilbraham.

At the height of the outage, National Grid's outage map reported that nearly 2,100 customers were in the dark.

As of 9:45 p.m., over 550 customers still don't have electricity.

Wilbraham Police told Western Mass News that Stony Hill Road is closed from Kensington Drive and Dipping Hill Road.

National Grid noted that it's estimated that power will be restored by approximately 3 a.m.

