Alex Morse wins re-election as Holyoke mayor

A big night in Holyoke for Mayor Alex Morse as he wins re-election and becomes the first mayor in the city to serve a four-year term.

Mayor Morse finished with nearly 58 percent of the vote.

It was a celebratory night at Gateway Arts as Morse has won re-election and will now be mayor for another term.



Mayor Morse declared victory against Jason Ferrerra after getting nearly 58 percent of the vote. Ferreira received 41 percent.

Morse thanked all of his supporters for all of their hard work, the doors they knocked on, the signs they held, and their loyalty to the campaign.

Morse now becomes the first mayor in the city's history to serve a four-year term after a change to the city charter.

Many supporters yelling "four Morse years" after he declared victory .

"While we've made so much progress in the last six years, we also know we have big challenges ahead of us in the next four years. By no means have we perfected every issue, or solved every problem, but to know that we've continued to change the perception of the city of Holyoke," Morse said.

There were also a change in the city council at-large seats. Ten candidates were running, but only six were re-elected: Joseph McGivirn, Michael Sullivan, Peter Tallman, James Leahy, Rebecca Lisi, and Daniel Bresnahan.

Howard Greaney Jr. was the only incumbent who didn't get re elected.

Morse's fourth term will officially begin in January.

