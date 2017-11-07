William Sapelli wins race for Agawam mayor

A big night in Agawam for retired school superintendent William Sapelli.

Sapelli was elected Agawam's next mayor, succeeding Richard Cohen, who did not seek re-election for mayor.

The victory celebration started early Tuesday night as Sapelli supporters gathered early.

A short time after the polls closed at 8 p.m. and as soon as the first results started coming in, it was clear that the retired school superintendent would become Agawam's next mayor.

Sapelli winning all seven precincts, beating opponent James Cichetti by wide margin, better than two-to-one.

Sapelli brings to the mayor's office 40 years of experience as an educator in Agawam including serving as school superintendent.

