Nicole LaChapelle wins race for Easthampton mayor

Over in Easthampton, Nicole LaChapelle is the projected winner of the highly contested mayoral race.

The unofficial results came in just after 8 p.m. showing LaChapelle with a close win over Joy Winnie, who has been a Precinct 3 city councilor for the last two decades.

LaChapelle is a 20-year resident of Easthampton. She's a former educational administrator at The Center for School Crisis Intervention and Assessment, which serves students with a wide range of behavioral and physical disabilities.

She replace former Mayor Karen Cadieux, who was elected in 2013, replacing Michael Tautznik. Tautznik was first elected in 1995 when the town of Easthampton adopted a city form of government.

Cadieux previously announced that she would not seek re-election.

There is significant turnover on the Easthampton School Committee, with only two of the eight elected members running again. This comes after a heated year in Easthampton Public Schools, including an investigation conducted by Attorney General Maura Healey’s office into civil rights violations at Easthampton High School.

The only two incumbent school committee members are Marrissa J. Carrere and Cynthia Kwiecinski.

Three incumbents won at-large seats on city council as city councilors at large. They are James McCoy, Peg Conniff, and Daniel Carey. Owen Zaret joins them.

Homer Gomez won the only one contested ward race, in Precinct 2, replacing two-term councilor Jennifer Hayes who did not return for re-election.

