State medical examiners face possible loss of accreditation

The cases are up at the medical examiner’s office while staffing is down from national recommendations.

That has meant criticism for this state agency about delays in performing autopsies.

All of those things could soon mean that the office will lose accreditation from a national agency.

Western Mass News reached out to the medical examiner's office, which recently named a new chief medical examiner in mid-October.

They did not grant an on camera interview, but state audits and letters to the legislature from the office shows a pending problem for the organization, which has been working to regain national accreditation and reduce delays in autopsy reports.

From overdoses to car crashes, to any type of suspicious death, the medical examiner’s office works to find a cause for someone's passing.

In the last three fiscal years, the medical examiner's offices, based in Boston, Worcester, and Holyoke have seen an increase of 11 percent in cases, nearly 6 thousand in 2017.

A state audit released in August obtained by Western Mass News concludes the medical examiner’s office, "did not monitor completion of toxicology examinations, or complete autopsy reports and death certificates in a timely fashion."

“Like a lot of state agencies, my own office included it's an office that is underfunded, understaffed, and struggles to keep up with the case of work, and does a good job doing so given those challenges," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

Gulluni's office works closely with the medical examiner’s office on a variety of cases, particularly the recent rise in prosecuting those who profit off of heroin and fentanyl.

To his office prompt reports are necessary:

"Indispensable essential. Those autopsy reports are really mandatory discovery that we have to provide to defendants. They are necessary pieces of the case that we present in terms of our prosecution for manslaughter."

In an effort to make improvements to the turn around times, the medical examiner’s office made some workflow changes back in 2015:

Prior to 2015, the office completed 56 percent of death certificates and 25 percent of autopsy reports within 90 days.

12 months after the changes, they increased their output to 81 percent of death certificates and 72 percent of autopsies in that time frame.

Yet the improvements still fall shy of a standard set by the National Association of Medical Examiners, which is 90 percent of autopsy reports to be completed in 90 days.

Which at times has forced cases to be delayed in court:

"There have been times we have sought continuances in the court system as a result in central evidence, like an autopsy report we manage that relationship effectively."

As a result of that, the clock has been running for the agency, which come December is facing losing provisional accreditation from The National Association of Medical Examiners.

The state audit in August noted the loss of this accreditation, which not legally required, "it could negatively affect investigations by law-enforcement agencies, as it affects the credibility of autopsy reports and other work performed by OCME in civil and criminal cases and insurance claims filed by families of the deceased."

The state medical examiner's office responded saying:

"However, agency reports and the admissibility of testimony in courts of law are not affected by name accreditation."

Something DA Gulluni agrees with:

"To categorize this as a big deal or as catastrophic, I think is unfair. It is a matter of concern for district attorneys, including myself across the state, but again, it's something we would be able to deal with in court in presenting these doctors and do a good job and produce thorough and accurate reports. The jury would know with the accreditation lacking that the doctors are operating at a high level."

In an effort to improve turnaround time for autopsy reports and death certificates, the office said in the state audit since 2015 they have made great strides by:

Hiring additional staff to help each medical examiner triage cases

Setting goals to complete 5-10 backlog cases per month

And audit data entries for death certificates and autopsy fields to reduce any errors

