Parenting Week: Home health remedies

Recently, there has been a resurgence in home health remedies—everything grandma may have used—from basil tea to sooth colic, or ginger to ease a tummy ache.

But there are the horror stories, like the Canadian parents recently convicted of killing their toddler by treating him at home for meningitis instead of bringing him to the hospital. Or the infant who suffocated from a plastic bag home lice remedy.

While those cases are rare, how do parents know when it’s okay to use home remedies and when it is not?

It's called "complementary and alternative medicine,” or "cams." Such home health remedies are on the rise.

One recent study from Emory University says 80 percent of U.S. households use them in some way shape or form. Whether it be a concoction for colic, or a tonic for a tummy ache.

“When we talk about the old wives’ tales there's a reason why they're old wives’ tales,” Jonathan Evans, owner of Herbarium in Chicopee, said. “Because they work.”

“These new parents are coming in and they are scared to death of the pharmaceutical things,” Evans continued. He’s been in the business for over 40 years and tells Western Mass News their busier than ever. “They want these kind of safe remedies that they know and in many cases they used when they were a child.”

In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics said over the counter cold, flu and cough remedies for children may cause more harm than good. They recommend not to use them. Evans said that's one reason why his shop is booming.

“Chamomile Tea, excellent for an upset stomach, soothing an upset stomach, helping especially if the child is ill,” Evans explained. “Ginger is excellent for settling an upset stomach and nausea.”

Elderberry, Evans said, can stop a cold in its tracks.

“So if you can use the elderberry at the first sign of a cold or flu, specifically the flu, it works beautifully,” Evans said. “It makes for a blunt object hitting the cell wall, so the virus cannot penetrate and create more virus. Add to that vitamin C, which strengthens the cell wall, then you've got a strong wall and a blunt object. The virus dies and you get better faster.”

Spiked lavender, Evans added, can break up a junky cough. To boost the immune system, try something with Echinacea.

“The deal is that the grandma methods often do work,” John O’Reilly, a Pediatrician at Baystate Medical Center, said. “About 30 percent of pediatric patients are using what we call these complimentary and alternatives medicines, so doctors know to ask. But always bring them in so we can look through them to see if there's any interactions or problems.”

Doctor O'Reilly told Western Mass News, the rule of thumb is "do no harm."

“Simple things tend to work,” he said. “So, honey, if you're over 1-year-old, is the best cough medicine there is. If your child has a little bit of a tummy ache and you want to give him a little bit of ginger, ginger tea, that's fine.”

However, O’Reilly said any condition that is acute or chronic is a different matter. For example:

“If your baby is under three-months-old and has a fever, you have to come into the doctor,” O’Reilly cautioned. “If they're having severe vomiting, they're throwing up green, or blood, or losing weight, know that's beyond the herbs. Let’s bring them in to see the doctor.”

Both Evans and Doctor O'Reilly say holistic remedies are designed to work as a "compliment" to more traditional medicine. And before diving into the unknown, check with your child's pediatrician first.

When purchasing herbal remedies, traditional doctors and herbal specialists said buyer beware. Not all are equal. And they are not regulated by the FDA.

