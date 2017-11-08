Grief counselors available following crash that killed 3 teens in West Brookfield

Police continue to investigate a car crash that killed three Quaboag Regional High School students.

The crash happened in West Brookfield Tuesday afternoon.

Today, grief counselors will be available for all students and staff as the school remains on a normal schedule.

Tuesday night, the school’s superintendent, Brett Kustigian, described the entire situation as a tremendous loss to the families and the community.

Investigators say around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, the three teenagers were traveling south on Douglas Road, about a quarter of a mile from Route 9 when their car left the road, hit a tree and rolled over.

All three teens, two girls and a boy, were pronounced dead at the scene, where police remained for more than 6 hours.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be investigating their deaths.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Worcester DA’s office, state and local police, as well as the state police accident reconstruction team.

Warren police sent out thoughts and prayers to the families and the school on their Facebook page.

Kustigian released a statement saying in part:

“Because the investigation is ongoing, I can’t release names, but I wanted the Quaboag community to know that we are here to support our students, our staff and our entire school community. Quaboag is a special place where everyone knows each other and we will be there to support one another. My thoughts and prayers are with the Quaboag community.”

