A cold, frosty night ahead followed by big cold to end the week

We’ve got a very cold night ahead as skies continue to clear, winds calm and very dry air is overhead thanks to high pressure. Overnight lows will fall into the low 20s for most with a hard freeze and heavy frost expected for Thursday morning-bundle up!

High pressure will give us a sunny start Thursday, but clouds will increase through the afternoon ahead of our Arctic cold front. With this front, some chilly rain showers are possibly by the late-evening, then a rain or snow shower overnight as the front passes through. Moisture will be limited, so we aren’t expecting much.

It will be breezy Thursday night with south winds at 10-20mph, but once the front passes, winds will shift northwest and gust to 30mph through Friday morning. Temperatures will likely be in the 40s around midnight, then once the front passes, we will fall to the upper 20s by dawn. With the gusty wind, wind chills should be in the teens and single digits as we start the day! We look sunny Friday with some clouds and flurries in the Berkshires and hill towns early.

We challenge record low temps this weekend as the morning low Saturday falls to around 8 degrees-the record to beat is 14. Veterans Day will be sunny and cold with highs in the upper 30s and a lighter, but still chilly breeze. Temps may fall back to around 10 by Sunday morning, which would break the record low of 18.

Clouds look to increase Sunday, but it is still looking like a fair day with highs back to the 40s. We are tracking a potential storm system for Monday and possibly Tuesday, but there hasn’t been much consistency. Right now, showers are looking mostly likely Monday, keeping highs in the 40s. We stay dry and seasonably cool (for now) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

