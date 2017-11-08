Decreasing clouds with sunshine today

We saw some flakes in the valley and even a minor accumulation mainly on grassy surfaces in the hill towns last night! This system is pushing out-to-sea and leftover clouds this morning will gradually decrease.

It will turn mainly sunny this afternoon. Temps will reach near 50. With clear and skies and very little wind tonight temps will fall fast with morning lows down into the lower 20's. There may even a be a few upper teens.

High pressure will give us another nice, seasonable day tomorrow with temperatures rising quickly, into the lower 50s in the afternoon, then an Arctic cold front will approach by Thursday night.

Some patchy clouds and a rain or snow shower, sprinkles or flurries are possible as a cold front moves through western Mass Thursday night. A gusty northwest wind will usher in the coldest air of the season behind the front and we will see temps go from the 40s to 20s by dawn. Wind chills Friday will be in the teens for much of the day and our high temperature will be in the low to mid 30s! Temps Friday night may be record-breaking as we approach 10 degrees.

Saturday remains cold and dry for Veterans Day with a lighter, but still very chilly breeze. Temps will reach near 40. We get back to the teens Saturday night and by Sunday, we should return to the low to mid 40s as our next system approaches. Clouds increase Sunday afternoon and wet weather is looking possible with our next storm on Monday. Rain is looking most likely.

