Palmer High School evacuated following gas smell - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Palmer High School evacuated following gas smell

PALMER, MA

The Palmer High School was evacuated for a time Wednesday after reports of an odor, similar to gas, was detected in the building.

The Palmer Fire Department, as well as Columbia Gas, arrived on-scene to investigate the issue.

Officials have since given the all-clear and students and staff have been allowed back inside.

No injuries were reported.

