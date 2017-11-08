Palmer High School evacuated following smell of gas in the building

The Palmer High School is currently under evacuation, after reports of an odor, similar to gas, was detected in the building.

The Palmer Fire Department is just arriving on scene and working to address the issue.

Fire officials told Western Mass News that as of now, there are no injuries to report.

This is a developing story and one that we will update as more information becomes available.

