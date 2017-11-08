Chicopee fire crews respond to fire on Chicopee Street - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Chicopee fire crews respond to fire on Chicopee Street

Firefighters were called to a fire Wednesday morning in Chicopee.

Crews responded to an apartment building on Chicopee Street around 8 a.m. today.

Chicopee Street is closed and motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

It is unclear if anyone is injured or if roads are closed. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

