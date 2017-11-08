Second WMass mobster pleads guilty to extortion

A second reputed mobster from western Massachusetts who was facing extortion charges has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Federal prosecutors say 54-year-old Giovanni Calabrese joined 50-year-old Ralph Santaniello in pleading guilty Monday to extortion-related charges. The men were arrested and charged in August 2016 along with three others following a large-scale crime bust.

Prosecutors say both Calabrese and Santaniello threatened to decapitate and bury the body of a Springfield tow company owner unless he paid them. The businessman paid $20,000 over a period of four months.

Sentencing for both men has been scheduled for January.

