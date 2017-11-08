Police investigating alleged assault at Westfield State

Westfield State University and campus police said that a racially charged assault reportedly took place on Tuesday.

The university told Western Mass News in a statement that a female minority student was walking on-campus between Bates Hall and Wilson Hall when she was approached from behind by three men.

The shoulder of one of the men reportedly checked or bumped the woman, which knocked her backpack to the ground.

At that point, it was kicked by a second male and a third man allegedly made a threatening racist comment toward the women.

A statement from the university noted that WSU President Ramon S. Torrecilha "has condemned this assault as a cowardly, hateful deed on a campus that has re-doubled its commitment to diversity, empathy, tolerance, and inclusion."

The suspects have not yet been identified and the campus said they are investigating the incident.

Mass. State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and have the latest as it becomes available.

