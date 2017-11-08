Eversource asks state for rate increase

Your winter electric bills could be a little more expensive this season.

Eversource announced Wednesday that it has asked the state's Department of Public Utilities for permission to increase their Basic Service supply rate by about five percent.

That particular rate, according to the company, is directly passed through to the customer for the price to generate power, with no profit seen by Eversource.

The proposed new Basic Service rate, if approved, would go from 9.126 cents per kilowatt-hour to 10.641 cents per kilowatt-hour.

That would mean that the average residential customer using 550 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month would see a monthly bill increase from about $115 last winter to $121 this winter.

Eversource attributes the higher cost of electricity to increased prices of natural gas for electric generators.

“We’re always mindful of the effect these supplier increases have on our customers, particularly those who are facing difficult financial circumstances, and urge our customers to make full use of our energy efficiency programs to help reduce their usage, tighten-up their homes and keep energy bills down this winter. Like our customers, we have no control over fluctuating electricity supply prices, but we can help when it comes to finding solutions so they can better manage their energy year-round," said Eversource senior vice president and chief customer officer Penni Conner in a statement. The company noted that a number of low or no-cost efficiency programs are available to help curb electricity costs, including a no-cost energy assessment. More information on those programs can be found by CLICKING HERE.

If approved, that increase would go into effect on January 1, 2018 and run for six months.

