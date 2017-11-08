Police and fire crews are on scene of a rollover crash in Chicopee on Cabot St.
Officer Mike Wilk tells Western Mass News that Cabot and Exchange streets will be closed for a "short time" while tow truck remove the vehicle and debris.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m.
No word yet if there were any injuries as a result.
As soon as more details become available, Western Mass News will provide an update.
