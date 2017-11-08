Rollover crash in Chicopee on Cabot St. - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Rollover crash in Chicopee on Cabot St.

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News file photo) (Western Mass News file photo)
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police and fire crews are on scene of a rollover crash in Chicopee on Cabot St.

Officer Mike Wilk tells Western Mass News that Cabot and Exchange streets will be closed for a "short time" while tow truck remove the vehicle and debris.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. 

No word yet if there were any injuries as a result.

As soon as more details become available, Western Mass News will provide an update.

