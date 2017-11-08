Deer breeding season poses dangers for drivers

It's deer breeding season - a time that makes for more good views of nature.

However, it also poses a threat to drivers.

The leaves have started to turn and while that makes for great views of the fields and streams of western Massachusetts, it's also a time for the white tail deer to find a mate.

"So we're at the peak rut right now," said Ralph Taylor, manager of the Conn. Valley Wildlife District.

That means Taylor is hard at work tracking accident reports from the Department of Transportation, Environmental Police, and from their headquarters in Westborough.

"This is the time of the year when we have the most accidents with deer," Taylor explained.

Taylor said that there is no exact science to predicting when and where these accidents can pop up

"During the rut, like this, they are unpredictable because females are being chased and harassed by males and so they are rutting all over the place and they're not in their regular runs, so they can pop out on the roads anywhere," Taylor noted.

However, Taylor did say his staff is working to warn drivers of trouble areas.

"You'll often see signs, we work with DOT to put up watch for deer signs," Taylor explained.

Taylor recommended that drivers who are out on the road during breeding season keep an eye out for fallen tree limbs. Not only do they provide a chance for fallen food to be scattered around the area, but at the same time, they provide for cover for those female deer who are seeking shelter from those male deer looking for a mate.

Taylor also said that if a doe or buck does dart across the road, avoid swerving because while a white tail can cause damage and is dangerous, it's often times not fatal like a quick swerve off the road could be.

"Human problems are caused by people swerving away from deer and hitting something else. You're probably better off to stay in your lane and put your brakes on as fast as you can," Taylor said.

