Millennials upset incumbents in Chicopee election

The city of Chicopee will see some new, young faces on its city council and school committee.

Three young candidates, two 21 year olds and a 25 year old - were all elected yesterday.

The two city council winners, 25-year-old Joel McAuliffe and 21-year-old Derek Dobosz, defeated incumbents Tim McClellan and Dino Brunetti.

They told Western Mass News it's time for new energy and new ideas.

"It's a sign of the times. Young people are engaged in the political process, in a way that I don't think we've seen in a long time," McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe is Chicopee's new ward one councilor-elect. What did it take to beat incumbent Dino Brunetti?

"We worked really hard, knocked on every door in the ward multiple times because that's where you learn what the issues that are important to people," McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe - at age 25 - is the oldest of the young faces.

James Tanhauser, 21, was elected to the school committee from ward one.

"I attribute it to a great voting base. We turned our voting base out, made a lot of phone calls at the polls. A lot of young people out there voted for the first time who otherwise might not have voted," Tanhauser said.

Lessons Tanhauser learned in this election will last him a lifetime.

"Hard work always pays off," Tanhauser explained.

Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos, a veteran of the political wars, offered his perspective on the millennial movement in the city.

"It's a great opportunity for the community to have a chance to speak and look for new types of leadership and hopefully, maybe there will be new perspectives we can share and hopefully continue to make it a better city," Kos said.

The three millenials are also friends.

"I coached him as a baseball player in high school, so it's great to see us both elected on the same night," McAuliffe said.

That bond of friendship is now a bond of political leadership.

The third of the young group elected is 21-year-old Derek Dobosz. He will be Chicopee's new city councilor in ward 6, having defeated incumbent Timothy McLellan.

How did he do it? Dobosz told us over the phone today that he knocked on just about every single door in his ward and felt voters wanted a change.

>> CLICK HERE for the latest election results

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.