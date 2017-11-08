Community mourning death of three students from Quaboag Regional

Police continue to investigate a car crash that killed three Quaboag Regional Middle-High School students in West Brookfield.

It's a very tight-knit community where everyone knows everyone.

The police chief who spoke at a press conference this morning knew two of the victims personally and the crash scene was busy today as students came by to pay their respects.

"Nobody talked all day, nobody talked all day," said Brooke Shea.

Grief counselors were available at Quaboag Regional Middle-High School Wednesday as students mourned the loss of three of their peers.

Those three students were killed Tuesday afternoon when their car went off the road, hit a tree, and rolled over.

"I've known her ever since she was little," said Savannah Langley.

Langley visited the spot on Douglas Road in West Brookfield where three teenagers were killed. She shared some of her favorite memories with one of the victims.

"She was such a great person. We did track together. I knew her dad, we were close. My brother grew up with her, too. It's hard. It's devastating," Langley added.

The victims were in a car when it veered off the road, hit a tree, and flipped over.

Two girls and a boy were all pronounced dead at the scene.

"She was so fun. She was such a blast and it's so hard to see her go," Langley explained.

Greg Loehr, a junior at Pathfinder, noted, "Good grades, super athlete, best athlete I probably know."

Loehr told Western Mass News he lost his best friend Tuesday night.

"He wanted me to hang out a half hour before the crash. I was actually going to say yeah, but I was actually going to Barre with my dad," Loehr said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and it's emotional for the agencies involved.

"I have children in the school district and two of the kids I was personally acquainted with, so this is not a lot of fun," said West Brookfield Police Chief Tom O'Donnell.

The names and ages of the victims have not been officially released by authorities.

"I can't even cry anymore. I cried all day," Shea added.

