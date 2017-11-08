10 Towns in 10 Days: Orange

It's day three of our road trip, visiting ten towns in ten days.

We're learning about what makes these towns special, from the people and community to the businesses.

We're also donating 500 dollars to a local charity in that town.

Orange has been transformed over the last few months as part of the filming of Stephen King's Hulu series.

“Castle Rock is definitely the talk of the town. Everyone is so excited. We are really hoping they come back, season after season,” said Adrienne Menges.

BBQ restaurants and pizza shops have popped up, store fronts were built into the side of empty walls, and businesses share two sets of signs.

Trailhead, on the corner of Main St., has been in the center of all the action.

“It's been fascinating to watch the carpenters transform the buildings and signs. The detail they put into things is just incredible,” said Brenda Anderson.

When it's not part of Castle Rock, Trailhead serves an active community with outdoor goods, gourmet foods, and gifts.

If you're buying coffee in Orange, there's a chance you may be buying from Dean's Beans. The organic roaster uses coffee as a vehicle for change.

“We are trying to model how a business can be an effective force for meaningful change in the lives, not only in the folks around here-- our employees and community, but the farmers that grow coffee that are thousands of miles away,” said Dean Cycon.

Dean's Beans reinvests some of its profits directly with the coffee farmers in 13 countries.

It's a cause very close to dean's beans.

On the other side of Orange, the Dare-To-Dream foundation was founded to help people of all abilities realize their worth.

Founding board member Gail Gunn said it was a challenge to find a place to let her ride at first.

“Not only could I ride as a person who is blind, but other people could say, "look at that, she can ride. She can ride well and she can compete with us."

Dare-To-Dream believes in horse riding for therapeutic purposes.

“The outside of the horse is good for the inside of a person. Horses have a way to unlock the passion inside of them.”

The town of Orange means a lot to the group.

“I grew up in Orange. I love this community and they've been super supportive. We've done programs with the school-- after school programs. This is DTD's 21st year in existence,” said Jennifer Ames.

And Western Mass News wanted to help!

“Dare-To-Dream - you guys do amazing work and we wanted to give back to you guys. On behalf of Big Y, Diamond RV, and Western Mass News, here's a check for $500 to continue the good you do in the community.”

