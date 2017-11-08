Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad helps local veteran and his wife

Veterans Day is this Saturday, so the Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad is taking one nomination to honor a local navy veteran and his wife.

After 48 years of marriage, the Springfield couple has been through many battles, both at sea, and at home.

In April the Surprise Squad received a handwritten letter stating that on February 28 at 11 am on the corner of Plumtree Road and Abbott Street in the city, life changed.

Ray Gossman was hit and in serious condition as a result.

His wife of 48 years has been with him 24-7.

We first brought you Ray Gossman's story in September, when he went to the Springfield Fire Department to thank the first responders who helped save his life.

“It happened on February 28. Usually in the morning, my husband drops me off 7:30, and he did. We said goodbye to each other and usually he comes and picks me up at 12:30. Well, 12:30 came and he wasn't there,” said Rosemary.

Ray was t-boned by a driver who ran a red light.

“When he hit me, I thought I had to get out of this car before it caught on fire, but I was stuck. I heard the firefighters and the jaws of life, and I thought I was in in good hands,” said Ray.

Ray now has six titanium ribs. His spleen was taken out, and he suffers from damage to his left side knee, leg, and pancreas.

“The 6 days in ICU-- I don’t remember a lot. I remember someone squeezing my hand, and at the time I didn't realize it, but it was her. Pretty devastating.”

It was a hard time for Ray's wife Rosemary and their longtime friend, Kit Devlin, who sent us that handwritten note last April.

“Basically, because of Rosemary. She gave her entire life to Ray, completely 24/7 she was at the hospital. She'd come home, shower, change, and go back there,” said Kit.

“I wouldn't have made it without her. No doubt in my mind, I wouldn’t have survived. She slept at the hospital with me because I didn’t want to be alone. I really didn’t think I was going to make it thru the night. She'd stay all night with me.”

Taking on the caregiver role, Rosemary took early retirement to stick by Ray’s side, 24/7.

Her dedication is why the Surprise Squad showed up at the Gossman’s front door.

