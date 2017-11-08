Anti-Trump rally held in Amherst following president's one-year anniversary

Today marks the one-year anniversary since Donald Trump was elected president.

The road's been a bumpy one for the 45th president.

When Donald Trump ran for president, he had the lowest favorability ratings of anyone ever elected since polling began.

Since taking office, that pattern has continued.

And in Amherst today, one group called for President Trump's impeachment.

They gathered in the center of town carrying signs and chanting anti-Trump slogans.

The group said that Donald Trump has threatened our democracy by undermining a host of issues, ranging from climate control to healthcare.

So how does the first year of Donald Trump's presidency compare to others?

"We've never had a president like this over our multi century history. We've never had anyone close,” said John Baick.

John Baick is a professor of history at Western New England University.

As for the country being divided, Professor Baick said Donald Trump does not top the list.

"I'm not going to say he's the most divisive president we've had, Abraham Lincoln wins the prize for that, Richard Nixon coming in a close second.”

But there is something unique about Donald Trump, according to Professor Baick.

"But Donald Trump is the first president of the United States we've had who has tried to divide the country. He wants the country to be divided and angry, he doesn't want there to be a common culture.”

As for talk about impeachment, Professor Baick said when people talk about impeachment it makes Donald Trump a little stronger, because his supporters are looking for reasons to support him.

"President Trump thrives on conflict, on chaos, and on division. It makes him stronger.”

As for those poll numbers, President Trump's highest numbers came after his inauguration, a 48 percent approval rating.

Those numbers have gone down over the past 10 months to about 38 percent approval rating today.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.