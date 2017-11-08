Vigil held for Quaboag Regional students who died in a car crash

An entire community grieved tonight after three Quaboag Regional students die in a car crash.

Tonight, a candlelight vigil to honor the teenagers as the small town tries to come to grips with what happened.

Hundreds came out to the town common to offer support and help the grieving community.

A father overcome with grief remembered his daughter, Jaclyn Desrosiers.

The family said that she was one of three teenagers killed in a rollover crash on Douglas Road in West Brookfield Tuesday.

"She will be missed by everyone. She touched everyone's hearts. She will never be forgotten."

"They were all so kind and energetic, if you ever had a problem, they were always there for you and they were so nice," said Catherine O’Donnell.

The superintendent said that grief counselors will be at the school until further notice. He said that this has really shaken the entire community.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.