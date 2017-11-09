A Winter preview on tap for the next few days

Our Thursday began with a heavy frost, then a nice warm-up to near normal temps in the lower 50s. Some big changes are on the way as an Arctic cold front approaches western Mass overnight.

A few rain showers are possible early tonight, ahead of the cold front and a south wind will increase. Temps should stay in the 40s for most before the front arrives and some temperatures may even rise a few degrees before falling. A rain or snow shower may fall as the front moves through around 3am or so, then our winds shift west and increase.

A WIND ADVISORY is up for Friday morning for all of western Mass for northwest winds of 15-25mph sustained and gusts to 45mph. Isolated power outages may result from the wind.

Temperatures fall to around freezing by sunup Friday and will slowly drop into the 20s by mid-afternoon. The wind will bring wind chills into the teens for most of the day and single digits across the higher terrain. Winds lighten some Friday night, but we keep a breeze. Temperatures plummet with lows hitting single digits for many-possibly breaking records.

Winds will be much lighter Saturday and with high pressure overhead, we will see a sunny Veterans Day. Expect cold temperatures with highs in the upper 30s Saturday afternoon. Saturday night we may break another record as temps fall into the low teens under a mostly clear sky. High clouds increase Sunday and temps return to the 40s, which will feel pretty nice. Early next week we are watching a coastal system that could bring some cold rain showers with a little high elevation mixing. This will be followed by quiet, seasonable weather mid to late week. Another storm may bring a bigger impact next weekend… stay tuned.

