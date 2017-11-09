Sunny and cool today but Arctic cold on the way

Bundle up this morning! It is a frosty, cold start but at least it's bright and sunny. Clouds will increase through the afternoon ahead of our Arctic cold front. It will be seasonable today with temperatures reaching near 50 this afternoon.

Ahead of the front some rain showers are possibly by the late-evening, then a rain or snow shower overnight as the front passes through. Moisture will be limited, so we aren't expecting much.

It will be a bit breezy tonight but once the front passes, winds will shift northwest and gust up to 45mph through tomorrow morning. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Berkshire County and the hill towns from 4 AM to Noon. A few power outages are possible with the strong winds. Temperatures will stay in the 40s through midnight, then once the front passes, will fall to near 30 by dawn. With the gusty wind, wind chills should be in the teens and single digits as we start the day! Temperatures hold steady or even slowly fall through the afternoon. It will be sunny tomorrow with some clouds and flurries in the Berkshires and hill towns early.

We'll likely see record low temps Saturday morning as reading fall to around 8 degrees-the record to beat is 14. Veterans Day will be sunny and cold with highs in the upper 30s and a lighter, but still cold enough. Temps may fall back to around 10 by Sunday morning, which would break the record low of 18.

Clouds look to increase Sunday, but it is still looking like a fair day with highs back to the 40s. We are tracking a system for Monday but there hasn't been much consistency however the latest indications are that it's just looking like a few showers with highs in the 40s. There may be a few flakes mixing in across the hills.

