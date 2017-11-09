State and city officials set to attend site of Chicopee west end project

Chicopee’s West end district is getting a makeover thanks to a new project, one that city officials hope will make it a better place to live and to work.

City officials said the district is one of the oldest industrial communities in the U.S.

The west end flourished for decades with the help of mills and shoe factories, run by a blue-collar neighborhood.

But overtime, that business suffered and the district did with it, with less development projects as time went by.

The planning department said nearly ninety-percent of all housing units in the west end were built prior to 1940.

The West End Mill District Redevelopment Project aims to reinvent the area, making it a better, cleaner place to live and work.

Part of the project though is cleaning up fifteen brownfield sites in the district.

According to the EPA, a brownfield is a property aimed for reuse or redevelopment which may contain hazardous or contaminated substances.

One major part of this project, Lyman Mills, will be turned into a 110-unit, $6 million housing development, funded in part by the Baker-Polito Administration.

LT. Governor Polito will be in Chicopee this evening, joined by city officials to celebrate the groundbreaking of that Lyman Mills project.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.